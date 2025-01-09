J&K Lieutenant Governor Drives Criminal Law Reforms for Transparency and High Conviction Rates

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has turned the spotlight on the implementation of new criminal laws, aiming to bolster the region's conviction rates, especially regarding anti-national activities and terrorism-related cases.

In a recent meeting, Sinha accentuated the importance of transparency in police actions and the necessity of sticking to deadlines for investigations and trials. He called for concerted efforts to enhance the criminal justice system in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the need for capacity building and training across various departments while directing further technological initiatives to streamline legal processes and public awareness campaigns.

