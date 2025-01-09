Left Menu

BSF's Battle Against Border Smuggling on the Foggy Sonai

The Border Security Force (BSF) faces unique challenges in preventing smuggling along the unfenced Sonai River, a hotspot on the India-Bangladesh border. With heightened activities during foggy winters and monsoons, the BSF has seized significant quantities of gold and combated illegal human trafficking, despite hindrances from local villagers.

09-01-2025
As dusk descends over the fog-laden Sonai River, the Border Security Force (BSF) prepares for another night of vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border. This Bansal-bound waterway, an unfenced border area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, presents significant challenges to prevent smuggling.

The absence of fencing and treacherous terrain makes this river a prime spot for illicit activities, including smuggling assets like Phensedyl cough syrup, gold, and silver, alongside human trafficking. A senior BSF official noted increased smuggling attempts coincide with the winter's limited visibility and the river's surge during the monsoon season.

Among an array of obstacles, non-cooperative border village residents further complicate the forces' efforts. Nonetheless, in recent years, the BSF has recorded substantial seizures of gold. In 2023 alone, the force apprehended close to 680 individuals involved in smuggling, demonstrating their continued commitment to securing the border.

