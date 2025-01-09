Left Menu

Naxals Embrace Change: Karnataka's Path to Peace

Six Naxals surrendered in the presence of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and were presented before an NIA special court. After medical checks, they were lodged separately in security facilities. Hailing from various regions, these individuals have chosen to renounce insurgency and received state support for reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:18 IST
Naxals Embrace Change: Karnataka's Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move signaling a step towards peace, six Naxals surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8. The individuals, hailing from different parts of Southern India, were brought before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday.

Before standing trial, the surrendered Naxals underwent medical checks at Victoria Hospital. The Chikkamagaluru police ensured their secure escort to the NIA court, marking a pivotal shift from their insurgent past.

Among the six who surrendered were women from Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, and men from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Raichur. Karnataka's rehabilitation efforts included financial aid of Rs three lakh each, underpinning the state's commitment to their societal reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025