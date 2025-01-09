Naxals Embrace Change: Karnataka's Path to Peace

In a significant move signaling a step towards peace, six Naxals surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8. The individuals, hailing from different parts of Southern India, were brought before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday.

Before standing trial, the surrendered Naxals underwent medical checks at Victoria Hospital. The Chikkamagaluru police ensured their secure escort to the NIA court, marking a pivotal shift from their insurgent past.

Among the six who surrendered were women from Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, and men from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Raichur. Karnataka's rehabilitation efforts included financial aid of Rs three lakh each, underpinning the state's commitment to their societal reintegration.

