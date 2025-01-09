Vibrant Border Village Initiative: Strengthening Communities and Security in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urges ITBP collaboration with local communities for development through the Vibrant Border Village programme. Emphasizing national interest, he advises active community involvement, regular training, and youth recruitment. ITBP assures prompt response to concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster both community and security efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to align with local communities and law enforcement through the Vibrant Border Village programme.
During a crucial meeting at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik and ITBP's Inspector General of North East Frontier Headquarters, Amitabh Gupta, discussed critical topics, including border security and the vibrant village initiative. The governor highlighted the dual benefits of addressing national interests and empowering local communities and police forces.
With a focus on border management, Parnaik underscored the need for community participation, consistent training, and effective patrolling. He praised ITBP's commendable work in the region and encouraged youth recruitment into armed forces, as well as timely humanitarian aid. Gupta confirmed swift action on these pressing matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
