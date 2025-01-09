Cameroon Faces Global Scrutiny Over Crackdown on Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders

The summoning of Alice Nkom, a prominent Cameroonian lawyer and President of the Central African Human Rights Defenders Network (Redhac), has drawn widespread condemnation from Amnesty International. Nkom is scheduled to appear before the prefect of the Wouri department on 10 January 2025 and before the national gendarmerie on 14 January.

Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s interim Regional Director for West and Central Africa, issued a statement criticizing the Cameroonian government’s actions: “The arbitrary suspension of Redhac and three other civil society organizations violates Cameroon’s international human rights obligations, including the rights to freedom of expression and association. The misuse of the justice system to target Alice Nkom demonstrates a blatant disregard for the human rights of those advocating for justice and equality.”

Government Justifications and Background

The Cameroonian government suspended Redhac and three other organizations in December 2024, accusing them of receiving "illicit and exorbitant funding," lacking proper authorization, and engaging in activities that allegedly undermine the integrity of the national financial system.

This suspension follows a history of government hostility toward civil society organizations. In March 2020, the Minister of Territorial Administration accused Redhac and other groups of conspiring against Cameroon’s defense and security forces.

Alice Nkom, a staunch advocate for human rights, has been under intensified scrutiny. In December 2024, she was accused by a Cameroonian NGO of raising funds to oppose the government and support armed groups in the country’s English-speaking regions. The accusations were referred to the Douala military court on 18 December, escalating legal pressures against her.

International Concerns Over Human Rights Violations

The UN Committee Against Torture, in its December 2024 report, expressed deep concern over Cameroon’s treatment of human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society members. The report highlighted widespread allegations of:

Intimidation and harassment

Arbitrary arrests and detentions

Torture and ill-treatment

Prosecution in military courts

Extrajudicial executions

These findings underline a systemic pattern of repression, exacerbated by the suspension of key organizations and targeting of individuals like Nkom.

Alice Nkom’s Defense and Legal Battles

Nkom was first summoned on 10 December after breaking seals placed on Redhac’s office doors following their suspension. She requested postponements of these summonses to ensure her legal representation. On 31 December, she received another summons for investigation purposes, intensifying government actions against her.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Nkom has remained steadfast, defending the rights of marginalized communities and advocating for justice in the face of government intimidation.

Global Calls for Action

Amnesty International has urged Cameroonian authorities to:

End the suspension of Redhac and other civil society organizations. Reinstate the organizations’ rights to operate without interference. Cease the misuse of the judicial system to target Nkom and other activists.

The Way Forward

As international pressure mounts, Cameroon faces a critical moment to restore faith in its commitment to human rights. Organizations like Amnesty International and the UN are closely monitoring the situation, underscoring the importance of transparency, justice, and freedom of expression in ensuring a democratic society.

The global community awaits the outcome of Nkom’s hearings, which have become emblematic of the broader struggle for human rights in Cameroon.