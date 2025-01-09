New Developments in 2017 Walayar Case: Parents Charged

In a significant development in the 2017 Walayar rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed charges against the parents of the victims. The chargesheets accuse the parents of abetment of suicide, under the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Official sources report that six supplementary chargesheets were submitted to the Ernakulam CBI court in Kochi. They allege the parents' failure to report the rape incidents to authorities. The two girls were found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017, sparking protests and demands for justice.

Activists from the Walayar Neethi Samara Samiti argue that the chargesheet aims to shield the real perpetrators and harass the parents. This latest action follows a retrial ordered by the High Court, which had identified serious investigative lapses after the initial acquittal of the accused in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)