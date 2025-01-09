Left Menu

New Developments in 2017 Walayar Case: Parents Charged

In a significant twist to the 2017 Walayar rape case, the CBI has filed charges against the victims' parents for abetment of suicide. Six supplementary chargesheets implicate them under IPC and POCSO for not reporting the rape. Allegations have arisen suggesting that these charges aim to protect the true culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:47 IST
New Developments in 2017 Walayar Case: Parents Charged
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the 2017 Walayar rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed charges against the parents of the victims. The chargesheets accuse the parents of abetment of suicide, under the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Official sources report that six supplementary chargesheets were submitted to the Ernakulam CBI court in Kochi. They allege the parents' failure to report the rape incidents to authorities. The two girls were found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017, sparking protests and demands for justice.

Activists from the Walayar Neethi Samara Samiti argue that the chargesheet aims to shield the real perpetrators and harass the parents. This latest action follows a retrial ordered by the High Court, which had identified serious investigative lapses after the initial acquittal of the accused in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025