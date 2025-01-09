23rd Divya Kala Mela: B.L. Verma emphasizes Central Govt’s commitment to empowering Divyangjans

The 23rd Divya Kala Mela, a national event celebrating the talents and entrepreneurship of Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), was inaugurated today at Akota Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat, by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B.L. Verma. The event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, runs from January 9 to 19, 2025, featuring participation from artisans and entrepreneurs representing over 20 states and Union Territories.

Prominent dignitaries at the event included Vadodara MP Dr. Himang Joshi, MLA Shri Chaitanya Makarand Bhai Desai, Vadodara District Collector Shri Vijul Shah, Commissioner for Disability Affairs Shri V.J. Rajput, CMD of the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) Shri Naveen Shah, and senior representatives from the Ministry.

Shri B.L. Verma emphasized the Central Government’s commitment to empowering Divyangjans, describing them as an integral part of the vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing the term "Divyang" to instill a positive mindset about persons with disabilities.

Key initiatives highlighted by Shri Verma included:

Increasing the categories of disabilities covered under government schemes from 7 to 21.

Enhanced reservations for Divyangjans: 4% in government jobs and 5% in educational institutions.

Launch of skill training, entrepreneurship support, and financial assistance programs tailored for Divyangjans.

Focus on Divyang Empowerment

CMD NDFDC, Shri Naveen Shah, revealed that Divya Kala Melas are being organized nationwide, with Vadodara hosting the 23rd event in the series. He also announced the distribution of motorized tricycles funded through IRCON’s CSR scheme to 11 Divyang beneficiaries. As part of the mela, loan sanction letters under NDFDC’s schemes were handed over to Divyangjans from Gujarat.

An exclusive job fair for Divyangjans is scheduled for January 17, aimed at increasing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Showcasing Skills and Promoting ‘Vocal for Local’

The mela features over 100 Divyang artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs from across India, presenting a diverse array of products such as:

Handicrafts and handlooms

Embroidery works

Packaged foods and organic products

This platform aligns with the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, creating opportunities for Divyang artisans to showcase and sell their products. Special attention has been given to including participants from Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeastern states.

Cultural Performances and Attractions

Visitors can enjoy:

Cultural performances by renowned artists showcasing India’s rich heritage.

Food stalls offering delicacies from different Indian states.

Selfie points set up across the venue for engaging experiences.

The mela is open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Expanding Impact Nationwide

The Divya Kala Mela series has previously been held in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and Surat. This initiative is spearheaded by NDFDC, which has been designated as the nodal agency for organizing these events.

Additional Features

Workshops and Seminars: Interactive sessions on skill development and entrepreneurship for Divyangjans.

Live Demonstrations: Artisans will perform live demonstrations of traditional handicraft techniques to engage visitors and promote cultural awareness.

Networking Opportunities: Platforms for Divyang entrepreneurs to connect with buyers, investors, and government agencies.

Shri Verma concluded by urging the public to support the Divyang community, contributing to their economic and social empowerment while promoting inclusivity and innovation.