Poland Ensures Safe Participation for Israel in Auschwitz Anniversary

The Polish government has pledged to guarantee safe and uninhibited participation for Israeli officials during the 80th Auschwitz liberation anniversary commemoration. President Andrzej Duda has even approached the government to ensure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's potential attendance remains unaffected by any International Criminal Court (ICC) warrants, which were issued in relation to allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict.

According to Malgorzata Paprocka, head of President Duda's office, the president has emphasized the importance of the event, allowing Israeli representatives the opportunity to attend this momentous ceremony. Duda's appeal comes despite a resolution adopted on the matter that did not reference Netanyahu or the ICC charges directly.

The Israeli Embassy has indicated that the Education Minister will represent Israel at the commemorations. Polish Minister Donald Tusk notes that this arrangement aligns with Duda's suggestion, while Netanyahu remains uncommitted on his attendance, amid historical tensions between Duda's nationalist stance and Tusk's centrist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)