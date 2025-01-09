Left Menu

SC warns of fake websites impersonating its official web page, soliciting personal details

Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information. The registry said the notice is being issued in the public interest and it strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share links they receive without verifying the authenticity.Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:43 IST
SC warns of fake websites impersonating its official web page, soliciting personal details
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court registry on Thursday issued a public notice about the creation of multiple fake websites impersonating its official site and warned that they have been soliciting personal details and confidential information.

''The Registry, Supreme Court of India has been made aware of a phishing attack,'' it said, adding the fake websites have been hosted on the uniform resource locator (URL).

It said, ''The attackers through the URLs are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.'' The registry said the notice is being issued in the public interest and it strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share links they receive without verifying the authenticity.

''Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information. Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same,'' it said.

It advised that in case anyone has been a victim of the phishing attack, they shall change their passwords for all the online accounts and also contact the bank, credit card company, to report such unauthorised access.

''The Registry, Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025