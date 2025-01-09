Daring Rescue: Pakistani Security Forces Free Mine Workers Amidst Gunbattle

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistani security forces rescued eight mine workers who had been abducted by militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation occurred on Thursday and was marked by a fierce gunbattle that left three of the rescued workers injured, with one in critical condition, according to police reports.

The rescue took place at the border between Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts, as the militants attempted to transport the captives. The abduction was initially set in motion when Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants captured the workers near a uranium and plutonium mining site in Lakki Marwat, setting their vehicle on fire in the process.

This event underscores the escalating security issues in the region, which have prompted local authorities to issue travel advisories due to increased terrorist activities. The intervention highlights continued efforts by the Pakistani government to combat threats and ensure regional stability, despite ongoing challenges posed by militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)