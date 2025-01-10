Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Sentencing Amidst Hush Money Scandal

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a pivotal 5-4 decision, has cleared the path for Donald Trump's sentencing concerning criminal charges tied to hush money payments to a porn star. The majority vote included two conservative justices joining their liberal counterparts, denying Trump's request to postpone the proceeding.

The court's brief order cited two main reasons: evidentiary violations alleged by Trump can be addressed in an appeal process, and the burden of sentencing on Trump's presidential duties is minimal due to a likely 'unconditional discharge'.

Manhattan prosecutors opposed Trump's attempt for intervention, with the hearing scheduled for Friday at a New York state court, potentially marking the conclusion of a historic case involving the first criminal conviction of a former U.S. president.

