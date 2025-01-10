Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Sentencing Amid Hush Money Controversy

In a pivotal decision on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the sentencing of president-elect Donald Trump on criminal charges tied to hush money payments to proceed. The 5-4 majority, which included conservative Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett alongside three liberal justices, denied Trump's urgent request for a stay.

The court noted two main reasons: the alleged trial errors could be addressed on appeal, and the sentencing's burden on Trump's duties was minimal, given plans for an 'unconditional discharge' after a short virtual hearing. Trial Judge Juan Merchan indicated he wasn't inclined to impose further penalties.

Trump, claiming immunity as president-elect, plans to appeal, defending his stance via social media. Despite the ruling, Trump's political journey faces ongoing challenges as he contests the charges stemming from payments meant to silence an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)