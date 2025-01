Syrian Diplomatic Outreach: Al-Shibani's European Mission

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani declared on Friday his intention to embark on a diplomatic tour across several European nations. This announcement underscores Syria's efforts to reinforce international relations.

The minister spoke alongside Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at a press conference in Damascus, marking a significant moment in Syria-European diplomatic interactions.

This forthcoming European engagement signifies a strategic move by Syria to boost bilateral relationships and recover its global stance amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)