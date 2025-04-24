Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a strong display of global solidarity, several world leaders expressed their condolences and support for India following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among those who condemned the atrocity, which claimed 26 lives.
The attack has drawn widespread outrage internationally. Leaders such as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Jordan's King Abdullah II also conveyed their condolences and emphasized the importance of uniting against terrorism. India, resolute in its fight against terror, received these messages with gratitude and a reaffirmation of its commitment to justice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversations with international counterparts, shared India's assessment and determination to deal with cross-border terrorism decisively. The discussions further expanded to include the advancement of international collaboration, including projects like the Transport and Communications Corridor initiative.
