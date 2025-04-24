Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

World leaders have voiced their support for India following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths. French President Macron, Israeli PM Netanyahu, and Italian PM Meloni, among others, condemned the violence and pledged solidarity. India's resolve to combat terrorism remains firm.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:39 IST
  • India

In a strong display of global solidarity, several world leaders expressed their condolences and support for India following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among those who condemned the atrocity, which claimed 26 lives.

The attack has drawn widespread outrage internationally. Leaders such as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Jordan's King Abdullah II also conveyed their condolences and emphasized the importance of uniting against terrorism. India, resolute in its fight against terror, received these messages with gratitude and a reaffirmation of its commitment to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversations with international counterparts, shared India's assessment and determination to deal with cross-border terrorism decisively. The discussions further expanded to include the advancement of international collaboration, including projects like the Transport and Communications Corridor initiative.

