Trump's Unexpected Interview with The Atlantic
President Donald Trump announced an upcoming interview with Jeffrey Goldberg and two other journalists from The Atlantic magazine. This development follows Goldberg's accidental addition to a message group discussing military plans. The interview is set to take place on Thursday.
In a surprise move, former President Donald Trump announced he would sit down for an interview with Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor. The interview is scheduled for Thursday and follows Goldberg's mistaken inclusion in an unclassified message group discussing Yemen attacks.
Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Goldberg, alongside two other journalists from the esteemed magazine, will be part of the interview. The unexpected development comes after Goldberg's accidental addition to a group chat where top officials shared military plans.
This interview marks a rare occasion where Trump engages with media outlets like The Atlantic, having previously been critical of their coverage. This session might offer insights into Trump's stance on various pressing issues, as well as the mishandling of sensitive information.
