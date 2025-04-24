Left Menu

Outrage as KSRTC Conductor Arrested for Harassment

Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, a KSRTC contract conductor, was arrested after being caught on video harassing a female passenger. The incident caused widespread social media outrage. Police have commenced an investigation, and KSRTC has not commented on Naikar's employment status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) contract conductor has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a female passenger on a public bus, following a viral video on social media that ignited massive public outrage.

The accused, Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, aged 35 from Bagalkote, was apprehended by Konaje police on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that Naikar was recorded on video misbehaving with the female commuter, who was sleeping at the time. The video, captured by another passenger, quickly spread online, sparking widespread condemnation and prompting swift action from the police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on a KSRTC bus traveling on the Mudipu–State Bank route near Mangaluru. After a preliminary investigation, authorities arrested Naikar and filed charges. Further investigations are currently underway. KSRTC has yet to release an official statement regarding the status of Naikar's contract employment.

