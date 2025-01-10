President Murmu Honours Indian Diaspora with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention culminated with an inspiring address by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who graced the valedictory session on January 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event saw the presentation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, honoring exemplary contributions by members of the Indian Diaspora across the globe.

President Murmu lauded the Indian Diaspora as ambassadors of India’s values, ethos, and accomplishments. “The Indian Diaspora represents the best of our country. They have carried not only knowledge and skills but also the values that have been the foundation of our civilization for millennia,” she said.

Highlighting their influence across various sectors such as technology, medicine, arts, and entrepreneurship, she commended their role in earning global respect and recognition for India.

Recognition for Outstanding Achievements

Congratulating the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees, President Murmu noted their success stories as a source of pride and inspiration for millions worldwide. She also extended special congratulations to Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, praising her exceptional leadership and focus on the Indian Diaspora and women empowerment.

Strengthening Bonds and Collaboration

President Murmu emphasized the significance of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, describing it as a vibrant platform for fostering ideas, forging collaborations, and strengthening ties between India and its diaspora.

She reiterated India’s ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, calling for active participation from the Indian Diaspora. “Your global presence gives you a unique perspective, and your achievements place you in a position to significantly contribute to this vision,” she said.

India’s Global Mission and Diaspora’s Role

The President referred to India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family), underlining its relevance in shaping a balanced ecosystem that integrates economic progress with social justice and environmental sustainability.

She encouraged the Indian Diaspora to play a proactive role in India’s mission to balance national development with global well-being, making the country a beacon of progress for future generations.

Vision for the Future

As the convention celebrated the achievements of the Pravasi Bharatiya family, President Murmu urged all to look toward the future with hope and determination. “Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world,” she concluded.

Additional Highlights from the Convention

The event featured cultural performances showcasing India’s diversity and rich heritage.

Panels discussed strategies for boosting diaspora involvement in areas like sustainable development, digital transformation, and global entrepreneurship.

Several MOUs were signed between India and diaspora-led organizations to enhance collaborations in technology, healthcare, and education.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 reaffirmed the pivotal role of the Indian Diaspora in shaping India’s future and strengthening its global footprint.