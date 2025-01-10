Anupriya Patel Inaugurates World Hindi Day Celebration, Launches Ministry’s First Hindi Magazine

On the occasion of World Hindi Day 2025, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, inaugurated the celebration event as Chief Guest at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was graced by Union Health Secretary Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, who attended as a special guest, alongside other senior officials and dignitaries.

In her inaugural address, Smt. Patel extended warm greetings on World Hindi Day, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting Hindi as a globally recognized language. She highlighted the significant role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who frequently uses Hindi on international platforms, in enhancing its global acceptance and prestige.

“This day is dedicated to giving a global identity to Hindi and exploring ways to enhance its pride and acceptance internationally,” said Smt. Patel. She urged for greater efforts in promoting the use of Hindi in official communication and fostering its popularity worldwide.

Growing Global Interest in Hindi

The Minister noted the increasing global interest in learning Hindi, particularly in neighboring countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and in regions as far as the Philippines, Fiji, and Mauritius.

“Hindi is not just a language but a unifying force that connects India's diversity. It symbolizes our unity, integrity, prestige, and pride. While the youth’s interest in learning English and other foreign languages is commendable, we must also inspire greater pride in our own language,” she emphasized.

Smt. Patel encouraged the younger generation to embrace Hindi and pointed out its role in connecting India’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

Launch of "Swasthya Srijan" and Awards

During the event, Smt. Patel, alongside Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, unveiled the inaugural edition of the Ministry’s first in-house Hindi magazine, Swasthya Srijan. The magazine aims to promote health awareness while celebrating the Hindi language.

The Union Health Secretary, in her address, stressed the importance of using Hindi for effective communication in implementing health welfare schemes. “As the most widely spoken and understood language across India, Hindi plays a pivotal role in disseminating health-related information to the masses, complemented by regional languages,” she stated.

The event also recognized winners of Hindi competitions conducted during Hindi Pakhwara (September 14–27, 2024), which witnessed enthusiastic participation from Ministry officials and staff. Smt. Patel congratulated the winners and praised their efforts to uphold the significance of the Hindi language.

Celebrating Hindi Through Art and Culture

Following the awards ceremony, a Kavi Sammelan (poetry gathering) showcased performances by renowned poets, including Shri Arun Gemini, Sardar Pratap Faujdar, Shri Manveer Madhur, Smt. Mumtaz Naseem, and Shri Radhakant Pandey. Their thought-provoking and humorous poetry added a cultural vibrancy to the celebration.

Official Language Coordination

The event was attended by Joint Secretary and Official Language Coordinator, Smt. Vandana Jain, and other senior Ministry officials, reinforcing the collective efforts to promote Hindi across government departments.

Strengthening Hindi's Role

World Hindi Day 2025 highlighted not only the government’s dedication to promoting the Hindi language but also the broader cultural significance of language in preserving identity and fostering unity. The event underlined the Ministry’s vision of enhancing the use of Hindi in official communication and its role in effectively reaching India’s diverse population with critical health-related messages.

The celebrations concluded on a high note, reflecting a renewed commitment to recognizing Hindi as a global language of connection and expression.