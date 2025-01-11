Daring Heist: Jeweller Attacked and Robbed at Gunpoint
A jeweller in Maharashtra's Palghar district was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two men who stole valuables worth Rs 45 lakh. The incident occurred in Vasai town. One robber wore a mask and the other a helmet. The police have registered a case and released CCTV footage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:10 IST
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a jeweller was reportedly attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men, according to local authorities.
The robbery took place in Vasai town's Agarwal locality at around 9 pm on Friday, as the jeweller was closing his shop.
The culprits, one wearing a mask and the other a helmet, made off with 600 grams of gold valued at Rs 45 lakh. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to capture the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
