Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police's Historic Mule Account Strike
Gujarat police executed a significant operation targeting mule accounts used by cybercriminals. Within nine days, they registered 508 crimes and arrested 423 individuals. Notably, they recovered Rs 33 crore in one day. Several initiatives, including HRMS and public safety projects, were also launched to bolster community trust.
In a groundbreaking move, Gujarat police executed a large-scale operation on mule accounts, addressing cybercrime concerns statewide, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday.
The operation commenced on December 8 with a focus on identifying suspicious accounts, culminating in 508 crime registrations and 423 arrests within nine days. Mule accounts typically facilitate the rapid transfer of illegally sourced funds.
Apart from recovering Rs 33 crore from cybercriminals in a single day, the police introduced initiatives like ADR-Shield for worker data management, alongside other community-building projects like rainwater harvesting and autorickshaw passenger safety, aiming to foster public trust and enhance police efficiency.
