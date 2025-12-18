Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police's Historic Mule Account Strike

In a groundbreaking move, Gujarat police executed a large-scale operation on mule accounts, addressing cybercrime concerns statewide, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday.

The operation commenced on December 8 with a focus on identifying suspicious accounts, culminating in 508 crime registrations and 423 arrests within nine days. Mule accounts typically facilitate the rapid transfer of illegally sourced funds.

Apart from recovering Rs 33 crore from cybercriminals in a single day, the police introduced initiatives like ADR-Shield for worker data management, alongside other community-building projects like rainwater harvesting and autorickshaw passenger safety, aiming to foster public trust and enhance police efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)