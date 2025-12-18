Left Menu

Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police's Historic Mule Account Strike

Gujarat police executed a significant operation targeting mule accounts used by cybercriminals. Within nine days, they registered 508 crimes and arrested 423 individuals. Notably, they recovered Rs 33 crore in one day. Several initiatives, including HRMS and public safety projects, were also launched to bolster community trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:04 IST
Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police's Historic Mule Account Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Gujarat police executed a large-scale operation on mule accounts, addressing cybercrime concerns statewide, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday.

The operation commenced on December 8 with a focus on identifying suspicious accounts, culminating in 508 crime registrations and 423 arrests within nine days. Mule accounts typically facilitate the rapid transfer of illegally sourced funds.

Apart from recovering Rs 33 crore from cybercriminals in a single day, the police introduced initiatives like ADR-Shield for worker data management, alongside other community-building projects like rainwater harvesting and autorickshaw passenger safety, aiming to foster public trust and enhance police efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025