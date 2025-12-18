Murder Unveiled: Tenant Couple Arrested in Shocking Crime

Authorities have uncovered a disturbing crime involving the murder of a 48-year-old woman named Deepshikha Sharma, whose body was found concealed in a red bag. The crime occurred at the Aura Chimera Society and is believed to have been perpetrated by her tenants.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Nandgram Upasna Pandey, Deepshikha Sharma ventured to her rented flat to collect overdue rent around 11 pm but never returned home that night. Her absence sparked concern, leading domestic help and neighbors to search for her, ultimately discovering her lifeless body.

Officials report that the tenant couple, Ajay Gupta and Akriti Gupta, had intended to dispose of her body but were thwarted by vigilant residents who detained them. The gruesome incident, partially captured on video, has rapidly circulated on social media. Local police intervened, promptly arresting the accused and launching a detailed investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)