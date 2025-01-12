Left Menu

Giuliani's Troubled Week: Contempt Rulings, Trials, and Assets at Risk

Rudy Giuliani faces a challenging week with court trials surrounding his Florida condominium and World Series rings, following contempt rulings. These legal troubles stem from defamation charges by Georgia election workers, asserting Giuliani's false election claims led to significant distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:09 IST
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is bracing for another tumultuous week as he confronts legal trials concerning his Florida condominium and three World Series rings. This comes after he was twice found in contempt last week, linked to a USD 148 million defamation award favoring two Georgia election workers.

On Friday, a Washington judge sanctioned Giuliani for repeating baseless claims that the workers manipulated votes in the 2020 presidential election. Earlier, a New York judge had held him in contempt for insufficiently disclosing evidence about his assets. The trials, set to unfold in New York, will critically examine whether Giuliani can retain his assets.

Judge Lewis J Liman, leading the non-jury trial in Manhattan federal court, previously issued a contempt order that restricts Giuliani's ability to leverage communications to support his ownership claims. The election worker plaintiffs have challenged Giuliani's asset claims, spotlighting his bankruptcy filing and asset declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

