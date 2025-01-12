Italian Minister Seeks Reversal of Iranian Arrest Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Italian justice minister has moved to revoke the arrest of an Iranian businessman, Mohammad Abedini, who was detained in Milan on a U.S. warrant. Abedini is alleged to have supplied drone parts used in a 2024 attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan.

Iran denies involvement in the attack and refutes claims it detained Italian journalist Cecilia Sala to pressure her release. Sala, recently freed, returned to Italy as tensions between the nations simmer over the legal wrangle surrounding Abedini.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio argues that Italian law does not permit extradition for charges not recognized domestically. The U.S. has yet to submit an extradition request regarding violations of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

