Cross-Border Tensions: Bangladesh-India Diplomatic Confrontation

The Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Md. Jashim Uddin, has expressed significant concern over escalating tensions at the Bangladesh-India border during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

The session, reported by state news agency BSS, focused on accusations against India's BSF over unauthorized construction of barbed wire fences, a point of diplomatic contention.

Bangladesh calls for constructive dialogue based on existing bilateral agreements to resolve the issues peacefully from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)