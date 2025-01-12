Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Bangladesh-India Diplomatic Confrontation

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin raised concerns about border tensions with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. Disputes center on unauthorized barbed wire fencing by India's BSF. Bangladesh urged dialogue to resolve issues and maintain peace along the border, while India emphasized crime-free border initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Md. Jashim Uddin, has expressed significant concern over escalating tensions at the Bangladesh-India border during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

The session, reported by state news agency BSS, focused on accusations against India's BSF over unauthorized construction of barbed wire fences, a point of diplomatic contention.

Bangladesh calls for constructive dialogue based on existing bilateral agreements to resolve the issues peacefully from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

