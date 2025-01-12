Left Menu

Crackdown on Sand Mafia in Gondia: High-Value Equipment Seized

In a major action against the sand mafia, authorities seized earth moving equipment and tipper lorries worth Rs 3.42 crore in Gondia district, Maharashtra. The crackdown occurred in Ghatkuroda and Ghogra villages along the Waiganga river. Legal charges have been filed against unidentified individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:11 IST
Crackdown on Sand Mafia in Gondia: High-Value Equipment Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the sand mafia in Maharashtra's Gondia district, authorities confiscated earth moving equipment and tipper lorries totaling Rs 3.42 crore in value, officials reported on Sunday.

Raids were executed in Ghatkuroda and Ghogra villages situated on the Waiganga river in Tirora tehsil on Saturday. The operation was spearheaded by district collector Prajit Nair and Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre.

Seven earthmovers and four tipper lorries, allegedly used for illegal sand excavation, transportation, and storage, were taken into custody. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 11 unidentified suspects connected to the vehicles, Inspector Amit Wankhede confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025