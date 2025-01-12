Crackdown on Sand Mafia in Gondia: High-Value Equipment Seized
In a decisive move against the sand mafia in Maharashtra's Gondia district, authorities confiscated earth moving equipment and tipper lorries totaling Rs 3.42 crore in value, officials reported on Sunday.
Raids were executed in Ghatkuroda and Ghogra villages situated on the Waiganga river in Tirora tehsil on Saturday. The operation was spearheaded by district collector Prajit Nair and Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre.
Seven earthmovers and four tipper lorries, allegedly used for illegal sand excavation, transportation, and storage, were taken into custody. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 11 unidentified suspects connected to the vehicles, Inspector Amit Wankhede confirmed.
