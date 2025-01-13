CBI Secures Nod to Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court on Monday that it had obtained the necessary permissions to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party leader and ex-minister Satyendar Jain in a case involving disproportionate assets.

This update was provided to Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who deferred the hearing to January 22. The court also noted that a supplementary chargesheet had been filed against Jain on January 4.

According to the CBI, Jain is accused of possessing assets worth approximately Rs 1.62 crore, which the agency claims surpass his known income sources during his tenure as a public servant between February 2015 and May 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)