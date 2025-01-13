Left Menu

Delayed Verdict: Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case in Limbo

A Pakistani court has again delayed the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The case, which accuses them of misusing 190 million pounds intended for Pakistan's treasury, will now have its verdict announced on January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:13 IST
Delayed Verdict: Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The wait for justice continues as a Pakistani court has once again postponed the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi. Set to be announced on January 17, this delay marks the third time the verdict has been pushed back.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Islamabad, after completing the case hearings on December 18, initially planned to reveal the decision on December 23. However, the verdict announcement has seen multiple deferments, with the absence of the accused cited as a recent reason for the delay.

This case holds significant political implications, with ongoing negotiations between the government and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party aiming to stabilize the country's political landscape. The case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, accuses Khan and Bibi of misusing funds returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency, purportedly to benefit the Al-Qadir Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025