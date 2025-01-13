Left Menu

Empowering Voices: Integrating Sex Workers' Rights in Feminist Movements

Recognizing sex workers' movements as integral to feminist campaigns is key, according to experts at a strategy meeting in India. The meeting emphasized the need for legal reforms to ensure labor rights and dignity for sex workers, advocating for united efforts towards decriminalization and benefits inclusion.

A recent gathering emphasized the importance of recognizing sex workers' movements as a crucial component of feminist campaigns, according to participants at the Collaborative Strategy Meeting on Labour Rights for Indian sex workers.

The event, organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), brought together domestic and international experts from various sectors to address the urgent need for labor rights for sex workers in India. Speakers highlighted the necessity of including sex workers in broader feminist and human rights agendas.

Experts like Anand Grover outlined the need for regulatory frameworks that prioritize labor rights and safety. Advocates called for decriminalization and laws ensuring healthcare, pensions, and security for sex workers. The consensus is clear: collaborative efforts and appeals to governments are essential for meaningful reforms.

