Man Arrested for Revenge-Fueled Hoax Bomb Call

A man has been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to falsely implicate five individuals in retaliation. The accused claimed the group planned a bombing reminiscent of last year's Rameshwaram Cafe incident. Police detained him after confirming the call was revenge-motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, authorities have detained a man accused of making a hoax bomb call in a misguided attempt to implicate five individuals as revenge.

The suspect falsely claimed the group plotted an attack mirroring last year's Rameshwaram Cafe bombing, escalating the case's profile.

The arrest underscores the complexities of personal vendettas playing out through false criminal accusations, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

