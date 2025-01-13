Mystery Surrounds Murder of Beed Sarpanch Amid Extortion Allegations
NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonawane criticized police handling of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case. He accused the police of negligence and demanded action against a suspended inspector. The murder is linked to an extortion attempt involving an energy firm. Several arrests have been made, but questions remain.
In a shocking turn of events, NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonawane has questioned the police investigation into the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He called for a suspended police inspector to be named an accused in the extortion case linked to Deshmukh's death.
During a media briefing, Beed MP Sonawane alleged that police inaction in the extortion case directly led to the murder of Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Deshmukh was reportedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for opposing an extortion attempt against an energy firm.
Sonawane highlighted the timeline of events and questioned the police's integrity, particularly criticizing their miscommunication with Deshmukh's brother. He demanded further investigation into political connections in the case, as an associate of a Maharashtra minister was among those arrested.
