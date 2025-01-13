Controversy Over Beneficiary Eligibility in Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana
Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP urged that ineligible women beneficiaries of Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana should relinquish the scheme voluntarily or face fines. The scheme has over 2.43 crore participants receiving aid without due scrutiny, costing the exchequer around Rs 3,700 crore monthly.
In a recent demand, Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party has called for action against ineligible women benefiting under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Bhujbal insisted these beneficiaries should either opt out voluntarily or face financial penalties imposed by the government.
The scheme, aimed at financially disadvantaged women, provides Rs 1,500 monthly aid but has come under scrutiny due to alleged improper application processes. Bhujbal highlighted that forms were completed without proper checks, leading to benefits being claimed without necessary eligibility verification.
The ongoing debate emerges as the scheme supports over 2.43 crore women, costing the Maharashtra government approximately Rs 3,700 crore each month. Meanwhile, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has dismissed claims of any planned review of these applications by the Mahayuti government.
