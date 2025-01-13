Left Menu

Strengthening Border Defences: Army Trains Village Defence Guards

The Army's Chenab Brigade is training Village Defence Guards (VDG) in Jammu district's border areas to bolster anti-infiltration efforts. Officials report VDGs, deployed near the Pakistan border, are undergoing a week-long training camp focused on tactics, endurance, and firing skills to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:25 IST
Strengthening Border Defences: Army Trains Village Defence Guards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's Chenab Brigade has initiated a training program for Village Defence Guards (VDG) in the border regions of Jammu district, officials announced on Monday. This effort aims to fortify the anti-infiltration grid in these sensitive areas.

Authorities have established the VDG along the border with Pakistan, focusing on boosting regional security. The program, according to officials, involves the Army's active role in training VDG members.

The training camp, which spans a week, is being conducted in multiple border villages. It is designed to improve participants' skills in minor tactics, endurance, and firing, key components for enhancing the area's defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025