Strengthening Border Defences: Army Trains Village Defence Guards
The Army's Chenab Brigade is training Village Defence Guards (VDG) in Jammu district's border areas to bolster anti-infiltration efforts. Officials report VDGs, deployed near the Pakistan border, are undergoing a week-long training camp focused on tactics, endurance, and firing skills to enhance security.
- Country:
- India
The Army's Chenab Brigade has initiated a training program for Village Defence Guards (VDG) in the border regions of Jammu district, officials announced on Monday. This effort aims to fortify the anti-infiltration grid in these sensitive areas.
Authorities have established the VDG along the border with Pakistan, focusing on boosting regional security. The program, according to officials, involves the Army's active role in training VDG members.
The training camp, which spans a week, is being conducted in multiple border villages. It is designed to improve participants' skills in minor tactics, endurance, and firing, key components for enhancing the area's defensive capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Border Security Dilemma: State Police vs. BSF
Bogus Ticket Checker Dupes Retired Army Man
Rajnath Singh Emphasizes Modern Warfare Preparedness and Self-Reliance at Army War College
Indian Army's Strategic Operations Halt Arms and Ammunition Flow in Manipur
Army Chief's Strategic Visit to Dehradun: A Proactive Approach