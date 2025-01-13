Strengthening Border Defences: Army Trains Village Defence Guards

The Army's Chenab Brigade has initiated a training program for Village Defence Guards (VDG) in the border regions of Jammu district, officials announced on Monday. This effort aims to fortify the anti-infiltration grid in these sensitive areas.

Authorities have established the VDG along the border with Pakistan, focusing on boosting regional security. The program, according to officials, involves the Army's active role in training VDG members.

The training camp, which spans a week, is being conducted in multiple border villages. It is designed to improve participants' skills in minor tactics, endurance, and firing, key components for enhancing the area's defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)