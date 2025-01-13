Sea Surveillance: Scrutinizing Ship Movements to Safeguard Undersea Infrastructure

European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen has highlighted the importance of identifying and restricting the movements of suspicious ships to safeguard essential undersea infrastructure. In an interview with Reuters, Virkkunen emphasized the urgency of this approach for Baltic Sea nations following power and communication disruptions amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic region remains on edge as NATO commits to bolstering military presence, responding to escalating tensions with Russia. Virkkunen urged a proactive stance in monitoring maritime activities, particularly in areas prone to risky ship movements. The emphasis is on utilizing cutting-edge technology for effective situational awareness and prompt interventions.

Last month, Finnish authorities seized the Eagle S, a Russian oil tanker, suspected of damaging infrastructure through anchor dragging. While the Cook Islands maritime authority is investigating, allegations surface about Russia's tactics to bypass sanctions. Despite Moscow's dismissal of the seizure incident, the case underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions.

