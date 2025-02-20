NATO's Pledge for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for robust security guarantees to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine during his visit to Slovakia. He stressed that any agreement must ensure Russia refrains from further territorial ambitions. NATO allies are actively discussing potential security arrangements.
During a visit to Slovakia, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the necessity of strong security guarantees to achieve enduring peace in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Bratislava, Rutte highlighted the importance of ensuring any agreement prevents further Russian territorial claims.
"It is vital that any deal reached brings an enduring peace that Russia will never again try to take one more square kilometer of Ukrainian land," he said.
Rutte noted that NATO allies are engaged in discussions to determine the nature of these security guarantees, underscoring Europe's critical role in securing Ukraine's future peace.
