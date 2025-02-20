Left Menu

NATO's Pledge for Lasting Peace in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for robust security guarantees to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine during his visit to Slovakia. He stressed that any agreement must ensure Russia refrains from further territorial ambitions. NATO allies are actively discussing potential security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:15 IST
NATO's Pledge for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

During a visit to Slovakia, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the necessity of strong security guarantees to achieve enduring peace in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Bratislava, Rutte highlighted the importance of ensuring any agreement prevents further Russian territorial claims.

"It is vital that any deal reached brings an enduring peace that Russia will never again try to take one more square kilometer of Ukrainian land," he said.

Rutte noted that NATO allies are engaged in discussions to determine the nature of these security guarantees, underscoring Europe's critical role in securing Ukraine's future peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025