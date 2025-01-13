Siviwe Gwarube Applauds 2024 Matric Achievers at Ministerial Breakfast for Overcoming Adversity

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube celebrated the resilience and determination of South Africa's 2024 matric top achievers during a Ministerial Breakfast held in Randburg, Johannesburg. Hosted in collaboration with mobile network provider MTN, the event honoured 39 of the nation’s brightest young minds ahead of the official announcement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, scheduled for 6 pm today.

Addressing the learners, Gwarube acknowledged their ability to thrive despite facing significant hardships, including poverty and child-headed households. She praised their grit and resolve, calling their journey an inspiration to the nation.

“Challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones to greatness. Many of you come from circumstances that would have overwhelmed most, yet here you are, standing tall. Your resilience and work ethic will help shape South Africa's future,” Gwarube said.

She urged learners to embrace their achievements as a springboard for writing the next chapter of their lives.

Special Ministerial Award

The Minister announced that two exceptional learners will receive a Special Ministerial Award for overcoming extraordinary challenges to achieve outstanding academic results. “These learners showed us that adversity can be transformed into fuel for success. Their stories of triumph over hardship are a beacon of hope for the nation,” Gwarube said.

Symbolic Protea Theme

The Department of Basic Education adopted the protea flower as the theme for the 2024 matric results, symbolizing resilience and renewal. “The protea thrives in adversity, with its seeds capable of growing after wildfires. This symbolizes the strength and determination displayed by the Class of 2024, who have risen from challenges to achieve greatness,” Gwarube explained.

MTN’s Support and Congratulations

MTN Chief Risk Officer Bradley Swanepoel extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2024, affirming MTN’s commitment to supporting education and youth development in South Africa.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress. We are proud to stand alongside these learners as they take their first steps toward shaping a brighter future,” Swanepoel remarked.

Key Announcements and Looking Ahead

The official results announcement later today is expected to shed light on the overall performance of learners nationwide, with special emphasis on the progress made in improving educational outcomes in underserved communities.

As South Africa awaits the full results, the success of these top achievers serves as a reminder of the transformative power of determination, education, and support.