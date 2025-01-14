Jack Smith Defends Legal Integrity in Trump Investigation
Special counsel Jack Smith asserts that his team upheld the rule of law while probing Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. His detailed report submitted to Congress outlines findings on Trump's efforts to maintain power.
Special counsel Jack Smith has declared that his investigative team maintained the rule of law as they examined the efforts of President-elect Donald Trump to challenge the 2020 election outcome.
In a recently submitted report to Congress, Smith outlines the results of his inquiry into Trump's actions aimed at preserving his position in the White House.
The Associated Press has reviewed a copy of the report, which emphasizes Smith's adherence to legal principles throughout the investigation.
