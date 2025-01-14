Electrocution Ends Life of Notorious Thief Amid Nighttime Heist
A 25-year-old man, Ankush Rajendra Patel, died from electrocution during an attempted theft of wires from a transformer in Nagpur's Jamtha area. Known for multiple theft cases, Patel mistakenly thought power was cut during his nighttime heist. His charred remains were found the next morning.
- India
A 25-year-old man was fatally electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical wires from a transformer in Nagpur's Jamtha locality, according to sources on Tuesday.
The tragic incident took place late on Sunday night. Authorities found the charred body of Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum, on Monday morning. Patel reportedly climbed the transformer believing the power was off, when he was electrocuted.
Police revealed that Patel had a history of theft, with records of stealing oil and wires from transformers, and multiple cases registered against him at the Hingna and Beltarodi police stations.
