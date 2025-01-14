Left Menu

Electrocution Ends Life of Notorious Thief Amid Nighttime Heist

A 25-year-old man, Ankush Rajendra Patel, died from electrocution during an attempted theft of wires from a transformer in Nagpur's Jamtha area. Known for multiple theft cases, Patel mistakenly thought power was cut during his nighttime heist. His charred remains were found the next morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was fatally electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical wires from a transformer in Nagpur's Jamtha locality, according to sources on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place late on Sunday night. Authorities found the charred body of Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum, on Monday morning. Patel reportedly climbed the transformer believing the power was off, when he was electrocuted.

Police revealed that Patel had a history of theft, with records of stealing oil and wires from transformers, and multiple cases registered against him at the Hingna and Beltarodi police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

