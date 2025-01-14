Electrocution Ends Life of Notorious Thief Amid Nighttime Heist

A 25-year-old man was fatally electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical wires from a transformer in Nagpur's Jamtha locality, according to sources on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place late on Sunday night. Authorities found the charred body of Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum, on Monday morning. Patel reportedly climbed the transformer believing the power was off, when he was electrocuted.

Police revealed that Patel had a history of theft, with records of stealing oil and wires from transformers, and multiple cases registered against him at the Hingna and Beltarodi police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)