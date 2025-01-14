NIA Arrest in BJP Leader Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Md Amir, also known as Sonu, in relation to the violent assault on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. At the time of his arrest, Amir had been evading capture under a non-bailable warrant.

The arrest took place in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district, marking a significant step in the investigation of the attack that occurred near gate number 3 of Anglo-Indian Jute Mill staff quarter in Bhatpara on August 28 of last year. During the incident, two individuals, including Pandey's driver, sustained gunshot injuries.

Initially conducted by local authorities, the case was handed over to the NIA in October 2024. The agency's continued efforts in this case underscore its commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)