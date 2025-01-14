Left Menu

NIA Arrest in BJP Leader Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Md Amir alias Sonu in connection with an attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. Amir, who was on the run and had a non-bailable warrant, was captured in Bhatpara. The NIA continues its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:17 IST
NIA Arrest in BJP Leader Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Md Amir, also known as Sonu, in relation to the violent assault on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. At the time of his arrest, Amir had been evading capture under a non-bailable warrant.

The arrest took place in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district, marking a significant step in the investigation of the attack that occurred near gate number 3 of Anglo-Indian Jute Mill staff quarter in Bhatpara on August 28 of last year. During the incident, two individuals, including Pandey's driver, sustained gunshot injuries.

Initially conducted by local authorities, the case was handed over to the NIA in October 2024. The agency's continued efforts in this case underscore its commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025