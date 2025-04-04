Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City

In a surprising announcement, Kevin De Bruyne confirmed that he will depart Manchester City at the conclusion of the season. The celebrated 33-year-old midfielder shared the emotional news via social media, revealing that these are his "final months" with the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne, who transferred to City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for approximately $71 million, has cemented his legacy in the football world by clinching 14 major honors, including six Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League. His tenure at the club has seen him emerge as one of the Premier League's most distinguished players.

The Belgian playmaker expressed deep gratitude towards the city, club, and its people, stating, "They gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back!" De Bruyne, offering no hints on his future plans, leaves behind a stellar record of 118 Premier League assists, trailing only Ryan Giggs.

(With inputs from agencies.)