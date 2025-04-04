Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has announced his upcoming departure from Manchester City, marking the end of his successful tenure with the club. The 33-year-old footballer, who joined City in 2015, has been instrumental in the team's success, including Premier League and Champions League victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:13 IST
In a surprising announcement, Kevin De Bruyne confirmed that he will depart Manchester City at the conclusion of the season. The celebrated 33-year-old midfielder shared the emotional news via social media, revealing that these are his "final months" with the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne, who transferred to City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for approximately $71 million, has cemented his legacy in the football world by clinching 14 major honors, including six Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League. His tenure at the club has seen him emerge as one of the Premier League's most distinguished players.

The Belgian playmaker expressed deep gratitude towards the city, club, and its people, stating, "They gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back!" De Bruyne, offering no hints on his future plans, leaves behind a stellar record of 118 Premier League assists, trailing only Ryan Giggs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

