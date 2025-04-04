Left Menu

Comfort Like Home: Baby Feeding Rooms Boost Privacy at Railway Stations

Baby feeding rooms are now available in 423 railway stations across India, ensuring privacy and comfort for nursing mothers. Introduced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, these amenities are part of an ongoing effort to enhance station facilities. The initiative addresses cleanliness and safety concerns raised by MP Ravichandra Vaddiraju.

In a significant move towards supporting nursing mothers, Indian Railways has introduced baby feeding rooms at 423 stations nationwide, including 11 in Telangana. This was confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in response to inquiries raised in the Rajya Sabha.

The initiative, brought to light by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Ravichandra Vaddiraju, aims to ensure a secure and hygienic environment for mothers and infants. Emphasizing maintenance and periodic inspections, Railways has addressed concerns around safety and cleanliness.

Minister Vaishnaw assured that the provision of such amenities is a continuous process, governed by passenger needs and budgetary allocations. This underlines the efforts of Indian Railways to enhance passenger convenience and support women's privacy during travel.

