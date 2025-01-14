US Domestic News Highlights: Inauguration Anticipation and Legislative Moves

As Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration, a security setup involving extensive fencing and law enforcement deployment has been established. Events will combine protests and rallies from both supporters and opponents of Trump. Meanwhile, a debate surrounding the protection of transgender rights in sports is imminent in the US House.

California faces threats from intensifying winds that could worsen the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. Republicans support a bill to limit participation by transgender athletes in school sports. The Senate prepares for a contentious hearing over Trump's Pentagon nominee, Pete Hegseth.

Autism diagnoses have surged, prompting investigation into potential contributing factors. Simultaneously, Biden will issue an executive order to address AI data centers' energy demands. Trump's post-election actions face scrutiny, but legal proceedings are influenced by his recent electoral successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)