Drug Bust in Maharashtra Sees Four Arrested, Cocaine and Mephedrone Seized

Four individuals, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in separate drug possession cases in Maharashtra. Police seized cocaine and mephedrone valued over Rs 12.80 lakh. The first operation in Thane city led to three arrests, while the second in Palghar city resulted in one arrest. FIRs were filed under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Maharashtra police have arrested four individuals, including two Nigerian nationals, in connection with separate drug possession cases.

The police operations led to the seizure of banned narcotics, including cocaine and mephedrone, valued at over Rs 12.80 lakh.

Authorities carried out the first operation in Thane city, where they arrested three suspects and seized 101.16 grams of cocaine. The second operation, conducted in Palghar city, resulted in the arrest of a Nigerian national and the recovery of 22.02 grams of mephedrone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

