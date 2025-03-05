Left Menu

Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure Uncovered in Dunkirk

French authorities seized 10 tonnes of cocaine at Dunkirk port, marking the largest haul in metropolitan France. The drugs, valued at €320 million, were hidden in containers originating from South America. France has witnessed a significant increase in cocaine seizures, rising to 53.5 tonnes in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:16 IST
Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure Uncovered in Dunkirk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant operation, French authorities have intercepted 10 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Dunkirk, recording the largest ever catch in metropolitan France. The seizure, valued at approximately €320 million, was part of a series of heightened drug enforcement actions implemented recently.

The confiscated cocaine was concealed within shipping containers originating from South America, a common source for cocaine trafficking into Europe. This record-breaking discovery was reported by French media, highlighting the ongoing battle against drug smuggling across international borders.

According to the French Interior Ministry, cocaine seizures in the country have surged to 53.5 tonnes in 2024, indicating a 130% increase compared to last year. Meanwhile, cannabis confiscations saw a decline, as cocaine remains the second most prevalent illicit substance in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025