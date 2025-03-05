Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure Uncovered in Dunkirk

In a significant operation, French authorities have intercepted 10 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Dunkirk, recording the largest ever catch in metropolitan France. The seizure, valued at approximately €320 million, was part of a series of heightened drug enforcement actions implemented recently.

The confiscated cocaine was concealed within shipping containers originating from South America, a common source for cocaine trafficking into Europe. This record-breaking discovery was reported by French media, highlighting the ongoing battle against drug smuggling across international borders.

According to the French Interior Ministry, cocaine seizures in the country have surged to 53.5 tonnes in 2024, indicating a 130% increase compared to last year. Meanwhile, cannabis confiscations saw a decline, as cocaine remains the second most prevalent illicit substance in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)