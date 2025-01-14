LVMH Faces Challenges with Third-Party Distribution: The Russia Conundrum

LVMH has acknowledged the difficulty in managing where its products ultimately end up once they are sold through third-party distributors. This comes after reports detailed how its champagne reached Russian markets despite an official business halt in the nation.

French luxury brand LVMH, which owns well-known labels like Christian Dior and Givenchy, halted operations in Russia in March 2022 due to the Ukraine invasion. However, circumvention via legal parallel imports still poses a challenge, as Western goods continue to find their way into Russia.

Despite a small proportion of luxury sales attributed to Russian nationals, LVMH's Wines & Spirits division faces challenges, including ongoing trade tensions with China and weaker U.S. demand. The division will be overseen by CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony and Alexandre Arnault.

(With inputs from agencies.)