BJP Protests Over Karnataka Land Distribution Controversy

The BJP staged a protest in Karnataka against the state government's decision to provide housing to those displaced by encroachment evictions in Kogilu. The party claims that illegal Bangladeshi migrants are receiving undue benefits at the expense of genuine applicants. The controversy involves claims of politicization linked to Kerala politics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a protest in Karnataka on Monday, challenging the state's plan to allocate housing to those displaced by recent evictions in Kogilu. The protest, themed 'Save Kogilu, Remove Illegal Immigrants,' was spearheaded by key BJP figures, including state president B Y Vijayendra.
Senior BJP leader R Ashoka accused the state government of misusing Karnataka's land for political gain, calling on Congress leaders to offer their land instead. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing that Karnataka's land belongs to its citizens and not politicians. Ashoka alleged Kerala's politics had politicized the issue.
In response, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh clarified that only 90 families displaced from Kogilu's Faqir Colony qualified for new housing. BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan accused the government of favoring illegal Bangladeshi migrants over long-standing applicants. The state denied claims of compensating 400 families.
