Protest Over Land Redistribution: BJP vs Congress in Karnataka

The BJP held a protest against the Karnataka government's decision to provide housing to those displaced by encroachment evictions, accusing the state of politicizing the issue. They allege illegal immigrants are beneficiaries while genuine applicants are overlooked, and demand the preservation of Karnataka's land for its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:10 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest in Kogilu over the Karnataka state government's plan to allocate houses to individuals displaced by recent eviction operations. The protest, conducted under the slogan 'Save Kogilu, Remove Illegal Immigrants,' saw participation from key BJP leaders including state president B Y Vijayendra.

BJP leaders contend that the decision to distribute land is politically motivated and draws undue influence from Kerala political scenarios. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka criticized the police for allegedly obstructing BJP workers and emphasized that Karnataka's land belongs solely to its citizens, not political entities.

The controversy centers around claims that illegal immigrants benefit from state resources, with BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan highlighting the plight of genuine applicants still waiting for housing allotment. Accusations of appeasement politics and vote-bank strategies pervade the debate, posing significant electoral implications.

