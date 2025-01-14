Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: Manila's Informal Waste Workers Tackle Trash Crisis

Amidst insufficient resources for waste management, informal waste workers in Manila create solutions to tackle the city's mounting trash problem. The Tagumpay 83Zero Waste Association collects and recycles waste, providing livelihoods for local residents, yet these workers still lack sufficient compensation and political inclusion in broader waste management strategies.

Communities in Manila are taking a stand against the growing waste crisis, with informal waste workers stepping up to create local solutions. Despite limited funding and support, these workers are providing essential services, collecting and recycling waste in their neighborhoods.

The Tagumpay 83Zero Waste Association, led primarily by women, is a key player in these efforts. They manage to clean waterways and gather recyclable waste from thousands of residents, even turning a profit by selling collected materials. Yet, while they reduce plastic waste and boost local incomes, challenges remain with inadequate pay and lack of job protection.

Across the Philippines, informal waste workers face significant hurdles as they strive for recognition and fair compensation. A national alliance is pushing for rights and safeguards, highlighting the workers' role in environmental solutions. Calls for a global treaty to address these issues continue, as does the push for waste workers to be included in policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

