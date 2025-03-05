Left Menu

Tension in Bardala: New Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian Livelihoods

In Bardala, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, Israeli military and settler activities are raising tensions. The construction of roads and the arrival of settler outposts are restricting Palestinian access to crucial grazing lands, threatening their livelihoods and intensifying regional instability.

Just meters from Bardala, a Palestinian village at the northern tip of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military is constructing a road and ditch. This construction follows the killing of an Israeli civilian in August, with the army citing security and patrol needs.

Local farmers fear the road will restrict access to crucial grazing lands, impacting around 10,000 sheep and goats. Israeli settlers, now visible with outposts and flags, have pressured local shepherds to vacate the area, raising concerns about increasing settlement activity undermining hopes for a Palestinian state.

As settlements expand, Bardala risks isolation, amplifying fears of land confiscation amid escalating regional tensions. This is a reflection of broader Israeli efforts to shape the West Bank's landscape, complicating peace prospects and jeopardizing the agricultural livelihoods of villages like Bardala.

