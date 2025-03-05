Tension in the Jordan Valley: Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian Livelihoods

In the tense climate of the northern West Bank, Bardala, a Palestinian village, faces mounting pressures from Israeli military and settler activity. The military has been building roads and ditches following a recent civilian killing, raising fears of restricted access to vital grazing lands.

Farmers worry as military patrols and settlers encroach, potentially cutting off access to land essential for 10,000 sheep and goats. This echoes a familiar pattern across the West Bank, where Israeli settler expansion disrupts Palestinian communities, undermining economic stability and causing displacement.

Global eyes turn to Israel's settlement strategies in the West Bank, perceived by many as illegal. The current developments in Bardala reflect a larger trend of settlement growth, bolstered by supportive U.S. rhetoric, further eroding hopes for a future Palestinian state.

