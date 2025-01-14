Extensive Consultation on India's Data Protection Rules in Full Swing

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated the Indian government's intention to conduct further consultation meetings with industry organizations regarding the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025. A diverse group of stakeholders, including tech giants and financial firms, participated in an initial meeting to provide input.

The discussions emphasized the importance of thoroughly grasping the legislation in tandem with the DPDP Act, 2023. Stakeholders were encouraged to submit feedback anonymously via the MyGov portal, with ministry officials stressing the need to address data protection inclusively. Industry representatives sought relaxation of certain compliance obligations and clarity on rule interpretation.

There's a push for educational campaigns to inform rural communities about data protection requirements. The draft rules, which set the framework for establishing a Data Protection Board, are open for public comment until February 18, and they outline enforcement measures, especially concerning children's data protection and penalties for non-compliance.

